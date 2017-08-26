Pickens County girl, subject of Amber Alert, found safe

An Amber Alert has been canceled after a Pickens County girl, who was reported missing Friday evening, was found safe.

Police located 9 year-old Skylar Hunter and her father, 31 year-old William Hunter, around 12:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office says William Hunter, who was wanted for aggravated assault, allegedly assaulted his wife and then took off with Skylar. They were last seen along Apple Lane in Jasper Friday night. Hunter was believed to be under the influence of drugs.

They were traveling in a beige Mercury Monterrey with the Georgia license tag of QBG 6618.

It is unclear where they were located.

Police considered Skylar to be in extreme danger.

