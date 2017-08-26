Road failure causes large backup on I-285

Police have blocked off three of four lanes along southbound I-285 in Fulton County as crews work to fix a part of the roadway.

Not much is known about what crews are fixing but the lanes have been blocked off as a result.

A large traffic backup is being reported in the area and police are advising drivers to use an alternate route, if possible.

No word on when the roadway is expected to reopen.

