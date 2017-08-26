Look inside the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The public will get their first look inside the newly-built Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta as the Falcons host the Arizona Cardinals in a preseason game Saturday but CBS46 already has a sneak preview for you.

Tonight's game will be the first ticketed event open to the public and everything is just about ready to go.

The only option the stadium offers that is not ready for the opening game is the retractable roof. Although it is operational, it can't open and close quick enough so construction is continuing on that aspect.

Stadium officials say when fully functional, the roof will be able to open and close within 11 minutes if weather becomes an issue.

If you're planning on taking MARTA to the game, the new stadium is between the Dome/Philips Arena stop and the Vine City Station. Trains will run every 20 minutes on the weekend and after 8:30 p.m.

