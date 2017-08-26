Man shot and killed by deputy during traffic stop

A man is dead after being shot and killed by a deputy of the Greene County Sheriff's Office during a traffic stop in Greene County on Friday.

The shooting happened in Woodville, Georgia, about 90 miles east of Atlanta.

According to the GBI, a Greene County deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle being driven by 47 year-old Charles David Robinson. When the vehicle pulled over, Robinson allegedly jumped out and fled the scene. The deputy chased after him and caught up with the suspect. An altercation ensued and the deputy shot Robinson.

Robinson was taken to St. Mary's Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The deputy was taken to an Athens hospital and later released.

An autopsy will be performed by the GBI's Medical Examiner's Office in Decatur to determine the exact cause of death.

The GBI is continuing to investigate.

