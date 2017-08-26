Deadline passes as 12 candidates qualify for Atlanta mayoral race

The deadline has come and gone to qualify in the race to replace outgoing Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and their are now 12 official candidates.

Of that number, at least eight have what many consider to be a reasonable chance of winning the seat, given their name recognition, fundraising and polling.

Several other candidates also paid the $5,500 fee to qualify, believing they too have a chance of upsetting the status quo.

"I'm going to knock on every door I can. I'm going to call every person I can. I'm going to text them. I'm going to social media. I'm going to have a grassroots team that goes to all corners of this city. We're going to leave no stone unturned and we're going to do everything we can to let people know who I am and what this campaign is about," said candidate Michael Sterling.

Long shot candidate Alex Barrella, a 30 year-old illustrator who spoke with CBS46 News about his campaign earlier this week, failed to qualify. He was going to use the pauper's waiver that allows exceptions to the qualifying fee to those who can't afford it, but he wasn't able to come up with the required two thousand signatures necessary to qualify for the pauper waiver.

Atlanta Mayoral Candidates

Peter Aman : In 2010, Aman took a leave of absence from being a partner at Bain and Company to join the administration of Mayor Kasim Reed as Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the City of Atlanta. Click here to view his website.

Rohit Ammanamanchi : Recent graduate of Georgia Tech in Civil Engineering. Click here to visit his website.

John Eaves : Dr. John Eaves was elected to his third four-year term as Chairman of the Fulton County Commission. Click here to view his website.

Vincent Fort: Senator Fort currently serves as the Minority Whip of the Georgia Senate, the second highest ranking position in the Democratic Caucus. He has represented parts of the City of Atlanta and south Fulton County since first winning election to the Senate in 1996. Click here to view his website.

Kwanza Hall : Hall was elected to the Atlanta Public School board in 2002 before moving to the Council in 2006. Click here to view his website.

Keisha Lance Bottoms : She has represented a large portion of the historic Southwest Atlanta community as a member of the Atlanta City Council. She has also served as Vice-Chair of the Public Safety Committee and as Chair of the Council's Zoning Committee. Click here to view her website.

Carl A. Jackson : Teaching assistant at Georgia State University. Click here to visit his website.

Laban King : Co-founder of real estate investment firm, Millennial Global Investments. Click here for his website.

Caesar Mitchell : Mitchell currently serves as the Atlanta City Council President. Since 2010, Ceasar has served as the 7th President of the Atlanta City Council where he presides over council meetings, makes council committee appointments, and would assume the role as mayor in the event of a vacancy Click here to view his website.

Mary Norwood : Norwood first joined Atlanta's city council in 2001 and served for two consecutive terms. She unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2009. She was re-elected to the City Council as a Citywide Council member, Post 2-At-Large. Click here to view her website.

Michael Sterling : Former Executive Director, Atlanta Workforce Agency, Senior Advisor to Mayor, federal prosecutor, attorney at Sidley Austin. Click here to view his website.

Cathy Woolard : In 2002, she became the first woman to hold the position of President of the Atlanta City Council. She served in that capacity until 2004. From 1998-2002 she represented Atlanta's 6th district on city council. She is a small business owner. Click here to view her website.

: In 2002, she became the first woman to hold the position of President of the Atlanta City Council. She served in that capacity until 2004. From 1998-2002 she represented Atlanta's 6th district on city council. She is a small business owner. Click here to view her website. Glen S. Wrightson: Click here for his website.

The election is scheduled for November 7.

