Dunwoody Police: Suspects allegedly stole wallet from toddler

By WGCL Digital Team
DUNWOODY, GA (CBS46) -

Dunwoody Police are looking for a person or persons of interest accused of stealing a wallet that a toddler was playing with.

A post on the department's Facebook page says that on August 19, a man allowed his nephew, who is just a toddler, to play with his key chain that had his wallet attached to it.

When the man turned his back, the suspects allegedly stole the wallet from the toddler and took off. Credit cards inside the wallet were also used to purchase items from an area Walmart location.

Dunwoody Police are asking anyone with information in the case to contact them at 678-382-6921.

