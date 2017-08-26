Sheriff's Office: Suspect engages in "sexual activity" during burglary

A man suspected of stealing a trailer from a pool company in Florida may also be facing additional charges after he was caught on surveillance camera engaging in what the sheriff's office calls "adult behavior".

According to the Broward County Sheriff's Office, the man is seen backing his vehicle into the parking lot of Twin Lakes Pool and BBQ in Cooper City, Florida. The city is about 27 miles northwest of Miami.

According to detectives, before attempting to steal the trailer, the man engaged in what they call "adult behavior" with a female companion. It's hard to pick up on the video but a woman's head emerges from the truck and the man is then seen pulling his pants up before he attaches the trailer to his truck.

He then drives off with the trailer with an estimated value of $1,200.

Watch the video below

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 954-432-9000.

