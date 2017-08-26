Atlanta Humane Society takes in animals from Louisiana

It’s not just people in harm’s way with Hurricane Harvey making landfall. The Atlanta Humane Society has taken in dozens of animals from Louisiana, which may experience flooding as a result of the storm.

"Our friends at Louisiana SPCA said they could really use help," said Atlanta Humane Society Director of Marketing and Communications Christina Hill. "They are expecting flooding there and they wanted to get the animals out of their shelter."

Moving the animals out of the Louisiana SPCA shelter allows them more room for future animals impacted by the hurricane.

"When the flooding hits, in the aftermath, they have space to take in animals into their care that are stray, lost, abandoned," Hill said.

It was a long eight hours from New Orleans. CBS46 has learned about 20 dogs and 10 cats made the trip. Once they arrived, it was straight to processing.

"We make sure they're healthy. No ringworm, no parasites, no hair loss," said Administration Specialist Jeanette Johnson. "If they’re teeth need dental work, we check for tarter, we check their ears, eyes."

We've learned all of the animals already had their vaccinations but vet techs spent the morning giving them a double take. If necessary, they’ll be given flea and heartworm prevention and for those who need to be fixed, they’ll head to surgery.

"Just double checking to make sure they do have the spay or neuter scar down below." Johnson explained. "If they do, then we just give them their vaccines and they can go onto the adoption floor."

The Atlanta Humane Society continues to reach out to shelters along to gulf coast ready to aid anyway they can.

"The hurricane is happening right now but our help, our need in the animal welfare community is going to go on for weeks," Hill said.

We've learned some of the animals will be available for adoption, possibly as early as tomorrow.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved