Suspect sought in attempted kidnapping of Gwinnett County woman

The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man accused of attempting to kidnap a woman at her home on Wednesday.

According to a press release, 23 year-old Jamez Maclin allegedly followed the woman home from a Walmart location in Buford and when she tried to go inside, he grabbed her from behind.

The woman screamed and as her mother came running to the door, he let her go and took off in a white BMW.

Later in an incident captured on surveillance video, Maclin went back to the same Walmart location and dropped his vehicle off before fleeing on foot.

The next day, Maclin called police and tried to file a stolen vehicle complaint and gave officers his address. When police went to that address, Maclin was nowhere to be found.

Maclin is described as a black male, standing around 6 feet tall and weighing about 165 pounds. He is wanted for kidnapping and misdemeanor battery.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Department at 770-513-5300 or call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

