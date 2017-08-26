4 charged with assaulting residents during home invasion

Four people are facing charges after a home invasion that escalated into shots being fired at a home in Walton County.

The incident happened on Tuesday at a home on John Deere Road near Monroe.

The suspects are accused of assaulting two residents of the home and multiple gunshots were fired during the struggle but it is unclear if anyone was hit.

After an investigation, all four suspects were arrested on Friday.

Jonathan Welborn, Thomas Fields and Tracey Daniel were charged with first-degree home invasion and two counts of aggravated assault. Lisa Lindsey was charged with party to a crime.

The investigation is still active and additional charges could be forthcoming.

All suspects are currently jailed at the Walton County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.