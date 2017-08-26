Persons of interest identified in fatal shooting

These two people are being considered persons of interest as they may be potential witnesses of the murder of Rodcricous Gates. Source: Clayton County Police

Clayton County Police have released the photos of two people they believe may have information regarding the fatal shooting of a man in Morrow, Georgia.

Police say Rodricous Gates was shot and killed in the 6500 block of Mount Zion Boulevard August 6.

Shantavier Willis and an unknown male were present and were the renters of the apartment Gates was visiting when he was shot. They are being considered persons of interest at this time.

If you have information regarding their whereabouts, call police or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.

