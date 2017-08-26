Men caught on video vandalizing equipment in Hall County

Surveillance video caught several men steal items and vandal equipment with spray paint and fecal matter during the middle of the night in Hall County.

Investigators need the public's help identifying the men who committed the crime around the beginning of August.

The equipment vandalized belongs to a contractor who is doing the dredging work on the Chattahoochee River arm of Lake Lanier, between Highway 52 bridge and upstream to Belton Bridge.

One subject in the photo has a distinctive tattoo on the inside of his right forearm, and police are hoping someone recognizes it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Farr at 770-531-6879.

