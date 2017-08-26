Bank of America donates $1.9M to 46 organizations

Bank of America held its second consecutive giving spree in Atlanta Friday, August 25.

The bank donated $1.94 million in grants to 46 local organizations. The giving spree is a part of Bank of America’s focus on building pathways to economic mobility by awarding grants to organizations working to increase access to affordable housing, education and basic needs and support community revitalization, career advancement and environmental conservation in Atlanta.

Some of the grant recipients include:Atlanta Police Foundation, Latin American Association, 100 Black Men of Atlanta, Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership, Warrick Dunn Charities, and Year Up.

