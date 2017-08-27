Metro Atlanta man wanted by Charlottesville Police for attack during white supremacist rally

A family is mourning the death of a 16-year-old male who was found inside a home with a gunshot wound.More >
Michael Ramos, 33, was charged with malicious wounding, stemming from an aggravated assault that occurred August 12 in the 500 block of East Market Street.More >
Surveillance video caught several men steal items and vandal equipment with spray paint and fecal matter during the middle of the night in Hall County.More >
Clayton County Police have released the photos of two people they believe may have information regarding the fatal shooting of a man in Morrow, Georgia.More >
The Atlanta lawyer accused of killing his wife will present arguments before a judge on Friday after a brand new indictment was issued for Tex McIver.More >
The deadline has come and gone to qualify in the race to replace outgoing Atlanta Mayor Kasim Reed and there are now 12 official candidates.More >
In a result that shocked few, Floyd Mayweather Jr. defeated Conor McGregor by technical knockout before a crowd of 14,623 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday.More >
A Pennsylvania couple accused of tying and weighting down a mattress on top of their toddler son's crib so he couldn't climb out have been charged in his suffocation death.More >
Dunwoody Police are looking for a person or persons of interest accused of stealing a wallet that a toddler was playing with.More >
