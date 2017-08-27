Metro Atlanta man wanted by Charlottesville Police for attack during white supremacist rally

A metro Atlanta man caught on camera attacking another man during a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville is wanted by police.

Michael Ramos, 33, was charged with malicious wounding, stemming from an aggravated assault that occurred August 12 in the 500 block of East Market Street.

CBS46 recently spoke to a man who knows Ramos, and he told reporter Brittany Miller that he believes Ramos is on the run.

""Last I heard he was in Jackson," said leader of Georgia's III% Security Force Chris Hill. " Last I heard, he shaved his head and had gone on the run."

Ramos is no stranger to police. Cobb County Police say they have had three encounters with him in the past five years.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Ramos, contact the Charlottesville Police Department at 434-970-3280.

