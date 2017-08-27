Study: Fewer Georgia students could get college opportunity

Georgia is among states that have cut funding to public colleges and universities since the recession, prompting many schools to raise tuition.More >
Georgia is among states that have cut funding to public colleges and universities since the recession, prompting many schools to raise tuition.More >
Students at the University of Georgia now have more than 100 opportunities to earn both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in five years or less through a new linked-degree program.More >
Students at the University of Georgia now have more than 100 opportunities to earn both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in five years or less through a new linked-degree program.More >
Officials with the Newton County School System are angry and disappointed after learning the solar eclipse glasses they ordered for all elementary school students are not recommended for use.More >
Officials with the Newton County School System are angry and disappointed after learning the solar eclipse glasses they ordered for all elementary school students are not recommended for use.More >
A freshman class with record academic qualifications, culled from a record number of applications, is likely to push University of Georgia's enrollment to another high mark as fall semester classes began Monday.More >
A freshman class with record academic qualifications, culled from a record number of applications, is likely to push University of Georgia's enrollment to another high mark as fall semester classes began Monday.More >
Students at Stoneview Elementary School were relocated Thursday while repairs were made to the school's heating and cooling system.More >
Students at Stoneview Elementary School were relocated Thursday while repairs were made to the school's heating and cooling system.More >