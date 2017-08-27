Teen found dead inside home with gunshot wound

A family is mourning the death of a 16-year-old male who was found inside a home with a gunshot wound.

Police say they were notified of a shooting incident inside a home in the 700 block of Wilson Circle. When they arrived on the scene they found the teen inside the home deceased.

Police say they know the name of the teen but will not release it until family has been notified.

This is an active investigation and detectives are still conducting interviews.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Marietta Police Department tip line at 770-794-6990.

