Child suffers broken leg after being hit by train

An 8-year-old child is lucky to be alive after only suffering a broken leg and a laceration to the head after he was hit by a train.

The incident occurred in the 200 block of Chappell Road, Sunday afternoon.

Not much information is known at this time but CBS46 learned the child was transported by EMS for further treatment.

