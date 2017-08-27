Church catches fire during Sunday service

A Sunday afternoon fire in DeKalb County has left church leaders uncertain about the future of their small church.

Fire crews say it might take some time before the Eritrean Orthodox Church holds services again.

"We will let the investigation lead us to whatever perhaps started the fire," said Captain Jackson with DeKalb County Fire Department. "There's nothing just outright that indicates that this may have been a suspicious fire because it is a house of worship. But again, we don't want to be presumptuous in our assumptions."

A MARTA bus was on hand to keep people cool while firefighters suppressed the flames.

There were no reports of injuries.

