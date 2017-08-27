Church catches fire during Sunday service

An afternoon fire in DeKalb County Sunday has left church leaders uncertain about the future of their small church.More >
Dunwoody Police are looking for a person or persons of interest accused of stealing a wallet that a toddler was playing with.
Police say thieves stole a wallet from a toddler in Dunwoody.
The driver of a motorcycle is dead following an early morning crash in DeKalb County.
A fallen tree is to blame for a rupture in a sewer line that spilled 4 million gallons of raw sewage into a DeKalb County creek and residents are wondering why it took so long for county officials to find out about it.
