Georgia response team heads to Texas to assist in flooding efforts

Many people from the state of Georgia are answering the call to aid in recovery efforts in Houston, Texas after Harvey ripped through the area, leaving many homeless.

40 members of the DeKalb County-based "American Medical Response" are heading to Texas. The group gathered in Stone Mountain Sunday night before leaving. The team is made up of emergency medial professionals.

CBS46 spoke with team regional director Terence Ramatar about the efforts as they head to Texas.

"These are some of the highest, clinically trained folks, EMT's and paramedics, in the state of Georgia," said Ramatar. "They specialize in everything from critical care to geriatric care to pediatric care. So, we're incredibly proud of the staff going down to Texas to assist in this effort."

The American Red Cross of Georgia is also helping out. They are sending at least two dozen relief workers to Houston and Louisiana. CBS46 spoke with volunteer Sandy Smith, who has been in Houston since Thursday.

She says the water and several tornado warnings are making it difficult to get aid to those who need it.

"We can't go in and help those folks who are stranded on their roof tops or in their attics," said Smith. "We have to get National Guard or 911 to rescue them and then once they get rescued, those folks will get them connected to one of the shelters that are open."

The American Red Cross of Georgia is also providing 130,000 meals daily.

