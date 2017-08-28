Katt Williams expected in court to face battery charges

Comedian Katt Williams is expected to appear in a Fulton County courtroom Monday to face battery charges following an incident at an East Point restaurant in 2016.

Police say Williams threw a salt shaker and hit the manager of Spondivits Restaurant on Virginia Avenue in East Point on April 26 of 2016. They say Williams did not wait to be seated and, when asked by the manager to get up, Williams then threw the salt shaker. The victim suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police said Williams left the scene of the incident before police arrived, but was later taken into custody without incident.

Arrest follows recent string of run-ins with law

This is just one of many incidents involving violence the comedian has been involved with in the past.

He was arrested for allegedly punching a cashier in Gainesville. A group of women accused him of assaulting them and stealing their cell phones in Atlanta, and his bodyguard accused Williams of holding him hostage and threatening to kill him.

