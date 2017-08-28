Man 'fishes' in living room after Harvey blows through

A Texas man made the most of a bad situation after his home was completely flooded by the remnants of Hurricane Harvey.

Viviana Saldana posted videos of a man diving after a fish that had gotten into his flooded house during the storm. The man repeatedly dives after the fish and finally corals it.

Saldana writes in the post, "Why go out looking for food when the food comes into our living room?"

Watch the videos below

