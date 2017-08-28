Crowd goes wild as Lassiter High School teacher proposes to girlfriend

A teacher and coach at Lassiter High School in Cobb County is making the rounds on social media after he proposed to his girlfriend during a school pep rally.More >
A teacher and coach at Lassiter High School in Cobb County is making the rounds on social media after he proposed to his girlfriend during a school pep rally.More >
A family is mourning the death of a 17-year-old male who was found inside a home with a gunshot wound.More >
A family is mourning the death of a 17-year-old male who was found inside a home with a gunshot wound.More >
The Cobb County Medical Examiner's office has positively identified remains found buried behind a home in Kennesaw in early August as Chase Massner.More >
The Cobb County Medical Examiner's office has positively identified remains found buried behind a home in Kennesaw in early August as Chase Massner.More >
The Mableton Kmart store is one of the 28 stores that will close.More >
The Mableton Kmart store is one of the 28 stores that will close.More >
A Cobb County woman who police say fatally shook her 10-month-old daughter faces murder charges.More >
A Cobb County woman who police say fatally shook her 10-month-old daughter faces murder charges.More >
Michael Ramos, 33, was charged with malicious wounding, stemming from an aggravated assault that occurred August 12 in the 500 block of East Market Street.More >
Michael Ramos, 33, was charged with malicious wounding, stemming from an aggravated assault that occurred August 12 in the 500 block of East Market Street.More >
The owner of a Cherokee County private school says she's receiving nasty messages after taking children on a field trip to a gun shop and allowing them to handle weapons.More >
The owner of a Cherokee County private school says she's receiving nasty messages after taking children on a field trip to a gun shop and allowing them to handle weapons.More >
A family is mourning the death of a 17-year-old male who was found inside a home with a gunshot wound.More >
A family is mourning the death of a 17-year-old male who was found inside a home with a gunshot wound.More >
The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
The Ohio woman accused of leaving her 15-month-old daughter in a car for several hours at an office building said she was running late for work, according to state officials.More >
The body of a North Dakota woman, reported missing by her family on August 19, was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a river late Sunday night.More >
The body of a North Dakota woman, reported missing by her family on August 19, was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a river late Sunday night.More >