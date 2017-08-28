Crowd goes wild as Lassiter High School teacher proposes to girlfriend

A teacher and coach at Lassiter High School in Cobb County is making the rounds on social media after he proposed to his girlfriend during a school pep rally.

The Cobb County School district posted a short video of the proposal on Facebook.

In the video, Robbie Galvin, a history teacher and coach of the girl's soccer team, drops to one knee and proposes to his girlfriend, Sydney Wright. After he drops to one knee, the crowd goes absolutely berserk! Wright is obviously overwhelmed and also drops to her knees. He then busts out the ring.

Of course, Wright said yes!

Watch the video below

