Pregnant woman's body found in river wrapped in plastic

The body of a North Dakota woman, reported missing by her family on August 19, was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a river late Sunday night.

Fargo Police Chief David Todd made the announcement during a press conference Sunday night. Todd says the body of 22 year-old Savanna Greywind, who was 8 months pregnant at the time of her disappearance, was found wrapped in plastic in a river around 8:20 p.m.

Greywind had been missing since August 19, when she was reported missing by her parents. She was last seen at an apartment belonging to 38 year-old Brooke Lynn Crews and 32 year-old William Henry Hoehn.

Police searched the apartment of Crews and Hoehn and discovered a newborn infant believed to be the baby of Greywind. The baby was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

Hoehn and Crews were both arrested and charged with felony conspiring to commit kidnapping.

Watch the press conference confirming the death of Savanna Greywind

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.