Former Hawk, Georgia Tech guard claims racial profiling by Commerce Police

Current NBA player and former Atlanta Hawk and Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket star Anthony Morrow says he was racially profiled by officers with the Commerce Police Department.

Morrow posted details about the encounter on his Instagram page, saying he was picking his daughter up in Atlanta and taking her back to his home in North Carolina when he was pulled over while driving on I-85. Morrow says he was doing nothing wrong and was driving the speed limit when he was pulled over.

Morrow says he initially saw a Hispanic man pulled over by police when no more than 20 seconds later, he was also pulled over.

He says the two officers, who he names as Officer Fuller and Officer Fleming went through his vehicle, "nearly pulling my car apart looking for drugs and money."

Morrow says he has nothing against police and has two uncles who are sheriffs in Charlotte, North Carolina and "would never want anything bad to happen to them." But he states that "we need to hold the unlawful and bad cops accountable."

Morrow played collegiate basketball at Georgia Tech before signing as a free agent with the Golden State Warriors in 2008. He has played for seven NBA teams during his nine year career, including the Hawks during the 2012-13 season.

Watch the videos below

A post shared by Anthony Morrow (@yungfresh) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:15pm PDT

A post shared by Anthony Morrow (@yungfresh) on Aug 25, 2017 at 11:52pm PDT

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.