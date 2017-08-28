Home Depot Foundation commits $1M to Harvey relief efforts

The Home Depot Foundation has pledged $1 million to support Hurricane Harvey disaster efforts.

Hurricane Harvey made landfall Friday (August 25) night between Port Aransas and Port O'Connor, Texas, as a Category 4 storm with winds of 130 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm has since killed two people with a countless number of people being displaced from their homes.

The pledge from Home Depot includes contributions to several nonprofit partners including the American Red Cross, Salvation Army, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing and Team Rubicon.

“Our hearts and full support go out to our communities, customers and associates that are being impacted by Hurricane Harvey,” said Shannon Gerber, executive director of The Home Depot Foundation.

Home Depot associates who need emergency financial assistance due to Hurricane Harvey are encouraged to contact The Homer Fund, the Foundation’s employee assistance program.

