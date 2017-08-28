Up and coming Atlanta host dies in accidental drowning days after birthday

One of Atlanta's up and coming media moguls passed away after an accidental drowning on Sunday.

Kwame Krakue, 29, was celebrating his birthday at a lake in Georgia where he got caught in the water and drowned.

Years ago, Kwame was a star football player at Charleston Southern University in South Carolina where he is originally from, and where he became a member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Incorporated.

He then moved to Atlanta, where he diligently worked his way up the Entertainment Industry ladder and became the Head Correspondent for MOT Magazine.

His many friends and family members took to social media to express their heartfelt condolences and share their thoughts on his impact to the community.

You were a true definition of a kind man. Kwame the day I met you we just laughed and talked like we knew each other for years. Your spirit was always high and enthused. I'm thankful to have known you. You were a humble and dedicated soldier who will truly be missed. I was looking forward to seeing you host things like The Grammys and having your own talk show on tv one day. I find it hard to accept some one being here one day then gone the next. Enjoy Paradise until we meet again my friend ?? - Amy Luciani

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced by the family. Stay tuned to cbs46.com as details will be updated as they come.

