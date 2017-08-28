Attempted carjacking suspect loses pants while trying to steal car

Atlanta Police needs help locating a carjacking suspect who attempted to steal a car from a popular nightclub.

Officers responded to a shots fired call early Monday morning at Suite Lounge on Luckie Street.

An investigation determined two men inside a Jeep Grand Cherokee pulled up to the club, then circled the block twice and came back. One of the men exited the vehicle and walked up to a parked Nissan Maxima.

Once the man was inside the Nissan, one witness grabbed the suspect's waistband and attempted to pull him out of the vehicle while another witness attempted to taser the suspect.

As the suspect pulled away, his pants fell off. The second suspect inside the Jeep fired multiple times at the two witnesses.

The suspect inside the Nissan was able to get out the passenger window of the vehicle wearing only his blue underwear, and ran East on Mills Street.

Officers recovered seven (40 Cal) shell casings in the middle of the road, and found that a Nissan Sentra in the same parking lot had one round in the driver’s door.

No injuries were reported.

