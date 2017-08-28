Former FBI Director joins staff at Howard University

James Comey, the former FBI Director who was unexpectedly fired by President Trump, will join Howard University's staff as the 2017-2018 Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I King Endowed Chair in Public Policy.More >
Georgia is among states that have cut funding to public colleges and universities since the recession, prompting many schools to raise tuition.More >
Students at the University of Georgia now have more than 100 opportunities to earn both a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in five years or less through a new linked-degree program.More >
Officials with the Newton County School System are angry and disappointed after learning the solar eclipse glasses they ordered for all elementary school students are not recommended for use.More >
A freshman class with record academic qualifications, culled from a record number of applications, is likely to push University of Georgia's enrollment to another high mark as fall semester classes began Monday.More >
The body of a North Dakota woman, reported missing by her family on August 19, was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a river late Sunday night.More >
Michael Ramos, 33, was charged with malicious wounding, stemming from an aggravated assault that occurred August 12 in the 500 block of East Market Street.More >
The owner of a Cherokee County private school says she's receiving nasty messages after taking children on a field trip to a gun shop and allowing them to handle weapons.More >
A family is mourning the death of a 17-year-old male who was found inside a home with a gunshot wound.More >
Current NBA player and former Atlanta Hawk and Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket star Anthony Morrow says he was racially profiled by officers with the Commerce Police Department.More >
