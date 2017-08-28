Former FBI Director joins staff at Howard University

Howard University will soon have a new face on it's campus and he's not a part of the incoming freshman class.

James Comey, the former FBI Director who was unexpectedly fired by President Trump, will join Howard University's staff as the 2017-2018 Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I King Endowed Chair in Public Policy.

“I am pleased to welcome Mr. Comey to Howard,” said Howard University President Wayne A.I. Frederick. “His expertise and understanding of the challenges we continue to face today will go a long way in sparking rich discussion and advancing meaningful debates across campus.”

Comey will lead and conduct five lectures featuring speakers that will touch on several topics. He will also serve as the Opening Convocation keynote speaker, welcoming the incoming Freshman class on September 22.

“Colby and I are delighted that a highly distinguished public official such as Jim Comey will become the holder of the Gwendolyn S. and Colbert I. King Endowed Chair in Public Policy for the coming academic year,” said Gwen King. “Since the chair was established in 2008, five prominent public leaders have come on Howard’s campus to engage students on issues related to the public interest, including an examination of the intricacies of policy making. Few in public life are better suited for this role than the experienced and esteemed Jim Comey.”

Comey served as the seventh Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) appointed by President Barack Obama.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.