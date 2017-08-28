Suspect photos released in College Park homicide

Fulton County Police have released photos of a man they believe killed a woman in College Park, August 3.More >
Fulton County Police have released photos of a man they believe killed a woman in College Park, August 3.More >
Atlanta Police needs help locating a carjacking suspect who attempted to steal a car from a popular nightclub.More >
Atlanta Police needs help locating a carjacking suspect who attempted to steal a car from a popular nightclub.More >
Michael Ramos, 33, was charged with malicious wounding, stemming from an aggravated assault that occurred August 12 in the 500 block of East Market Street.More >
Michael Ramos, 33, was charged with malicious wounding, stemming from an aggravated assault that occurred August 12 in the 500 block of East Market Street.More >
A family is mourning the death of a 17-year-old male who was found inside a home with a gunshot wound.More >
A family is mourning the death of a 17-year-old male who was found inside a home with a gunshot wound.More >
Surveillance video caught several men steal items and vandal equipment with spray paint and fecal matter during the middle of the night in Hall County.More >
Surveillance video caught several men steal items and vandal equipment with spray paint and fecal matter during the middle of the night in Hall County.More >
Fulton County Police have released photos of a man they believe killed a woman in College Park, August 3.More >
Fulton County Police have released photos of a man they believe killed a woman in College Park, August 3.More >
Atlanta Police needs help locating a carjacking suspect who attempted to steal a car from a popular nightclub.More >
Atlanta Police needs help locating a carjacking suspect who attempted to steal a car from a popular nightclub.More >
Atlanta's largest homeless shelter begins the process of closing down Monday, and a candidate running for the mayor of the city is getting personally involved.More >
Atlanta's largest homeless shelter begins the process of closing down Monday, and a candidate running for the mayor of the city is getting personally involved.More >
The Home Depot Foundation has pledged $1 million to support Hurricane Harvey disaster efforts.More >
The Home Depot Foundation has pledged $1 million to support Hurricane Harvey disaster efforts.More >
Comedian Katt Williams is expected to appear in a Fulton County courtroom Monday to face battery charges following an incident at an East Point restaurant in 2016.More >
Comedian Katt Williams is expected to appear in a Fulton County courtroom Monday to face battery charges following an incident at an East Point restaurant in 2016.More >
The body of a North Dakota woman, reported missing by her family on August 19, was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a river late Sunday night.More >
The body of a North Dakota woman, reported missing by her family on August 19, was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a river late Sunday night.More >
Michael Ramos, 33, was charged with malicious wounding, stemming from an aggravated assault that occurred August 12 in the 500 block of East Market Street.More >
Michael Ramos, 33, was charged with malicious wounding, stemming from an aggravated assault that occurred August 12 in the 500 block of East Market Street.More >
The owner of a Cherokee County private school says she's receiving nasty messages after taking children on a field trip to a gun shop and allowing them to handle weapons.More >
The owner of a Cherokee County private school says she's receiving nasty messages after taking children on a field trip to a gun shop and allowing them to handle weapons.More >
A family is mourning the death of a 17-year-old male who was found inside a home with a gunshot wound.More >
A family is mourning the death of a 17-year-old male who was found inside a home with a gunshot wound.More >
Current NBA player and former Atlanta Hawk and Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket star Anthony Morrow says he was racially profiled by officers with the Commerce Police Department.More >
Current NBA player and former Atlanta Hawk and Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket star Anthony Morrow says he was racially profiled by officers with the Commerce Police Department.More >