Suspect photos released in College Park homicide

Fulton County Police have released photos of a man they believe killed a woman in College Park, August 3.

Joya Chester, 45, was found with a critical head injury inside a home on White City Road. She later died at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police say Chester met with the suspect inside the home.

The possible suspect was seen driving a light blue two door coupe Mercedes Benz. He is described as a heavy set black male, 6'1 in height with medium twists and a small goatee. He is known to frequent the area of Roosevelt Highway and White City Road.

Anyone with information regarding the death of Chester should contact Crime Stoppers or the Fulton County Police Department.

