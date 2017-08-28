Woman goes missing from Gwinnett County home

A woman living in unincorporated Lawrenceville has been missing since August 19, 2017.

Gwinnett County Police say 29-year-old Jitaya McLean went missing from her residence off of Cruise Road near Pleasant Hill Road.

McLean's family is worried she may be in danger.

She is described as a black female, 5'6 in height, and weighs 125 lbs.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

