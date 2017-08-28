Woman goes missing from Gwinnett County home

Gwinnett County Police say 29-year-old Jitaya McLean went missing from her residence off of Cruise Road near Pleasant Hill Road.More >
Gwinnett County Police have released photos of a man they say stole a motorcycle from the garage of a home.More >
Police say the suspect, Jamez Maclin, called them afterward and pretended his car was stolen.More >
A Gwinnett County roadway is shut down after the driver of a vehicle sustained stab wounds before being involved in a crash early Thursday morning.More >
Gwinnett County Police are investigating the stabbing of a woman who was involved in several vehicle accidents in the same day.More >
The body of a North Dakota woman, reported missing by her family on August 19, was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a river late Sunday night.More >
A family is mourning the death of a 17-year-old male who was found inside a home with a gunshot wound.More >
Michael Ramos, 33, was charged with malicious wounding, stemming from an aggravated assault that occurred August 12 in the 500 block of East Market Street.More >
The owner of a Cherokee County private school says she's receiving nasty messages after taking children on a field trip to a gun shop and allowing them to handle weapons.More >
One of Atlanta's up and coming media moguls passed away after an accidental drowning on Sunday.More >
