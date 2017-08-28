Officer charged with vehicular homicide in jogger's death

A DeKalb County officer who struck a jogger in the crosswalk before crashing into a home has been charged with vehicular homicide.

In a press conference held Monday afternoon, Chief James Conroy with the DeKalb County Police Department said Officer Ian MacGowan hit the jogger Janet Pickney, 66, as he was traveling on Chamblee Tucker Road. He said McGowan was attempting to avoid hitting a car that pulled in front of him.

"After evaluating the totality of the circumstances and based heavily on the speed of the officer, Officer McGowan has been charged with the following - homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, speeding, and failure to maintain lane," said Chief Conroy.

MacGowan has also been served with a letter of intent to terminate by the DeKalb County Police Department for the policy violation of violation of law.

Chief Conroy says the department has investigated 20 accidents on this stretch of roadway in the past five years. He says he has reached out to GDOT for improvements on how to make this area safer.

MacGowan is currently in the DeKalb County Jail, according to Chief Conroy.

MacGowan was placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

