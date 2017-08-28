Man wanted for attempted kidnapping after following woman home from Walmart arrested

UPDATE: Twenty-year-old Jamez Maclin surrendered to detectives at the Gwinnett County Police Dept.'s Central Precinct without incident on Monday. He was transported and booked into the Gwinnett County Jail.

A twenty-year-old woman told police she was nearly abducted by a man she's never met before.

Gwinnett County Police say video cameras from the Walmart in Buford show the stranger waiting in the parking lot just before midnight, Wednesday, looking for women shopping alone.

The 20-year-old victim, who asked CBS46 not to reveal her identity, became suspicious when the car behind her made all the same turns she was making. But she initially shrugged it off as a coincidence.

"I don't pay attention, I'm thinking he's about to pick up someone, he lives in the neighborhood, I'm not thinking he was following me."

As she walked into her house, the attacker grabbed the woman from behind and pulled her towards his white BMW.

"I actually fought him, so he would let me go, he scratched me."

Fortunately for the victim, her mother heard the commotion from inside the house and started screaming.

"I could tell he was not expecting anyone to be home. His face was petrified. He realized that he had to go."

Gwinnett County Police went back to the Walmart and found the same white BMW sitting in the lot with no one inside. Records list the owner as Jamez Maclin, and police say, when the victim was shown his photo, she started crying and told them it was definitely him.

"Because the lights of my house were on, so I saw his face- I saw his eyes. I want to be the last victim he ever touches or harms. This is going to change my life and the way I live my life from now on. I'm going to live scared until they capture him."

The woman described her attacker as wearing a red hat, and police found the same red hat under the driver's seat of the BMW.

Later in the morning, Maclin called 911 to report his vehicle stolen, in what police think was an attempt to disassociate himself with the crime. However, they said Maclin would not meet with them in person to make his report. He is currently on the loose.

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.