Mother of Tex McIver dies

The mother of an Atlanta attorney accused of killing his wife has died.

An attorney for Tex McIver tells CBS46, McIver's 98-year-old mother died at a hospital in Arlington, Texas Monday morning.

The death comes a few days after McIver had asked a judge if he could visit his dying mother. The judge said he would review it and respond this week.

William Hill, another one of McIver's attorneys visited him in jail this morning to tell him the news.

McIver's trial is set for October 30.

