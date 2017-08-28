DeKalb County PD investigating fatal motorcycle wreck near Gresham Rd., Flintwood Dr.

The DeKalb County Police Dept. is investigating after a man was killed in an accident involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The accident happened on Gresham Road near Flintwood Drive SE. According to officials, a 45-year-old man died at the scene after the motorcycle he was driving was hit by a pickup truck.

No much information is known at this time, but please avoid the area if possible while crews work to clear the scene.

