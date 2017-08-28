Mother of Walking Dead stuntman who died on set hires attorney

The mother of “Walking Dead” stuntman who sustained critical injuries after falling on set has hired the same attorney who won millions after the “Midnight Rider” verdict.

John Bernecker, 33, passed away after falling about 30 feet onto concrete while filming for the television series in Senoia on July 12. He later died at Atlanta Medical Center.

Bernecker mother, Susan, hired Jeffrey R. Harris. He is the same attorney who won a $1.2 million verdict for the parents of Sarah Jones who died on the set of the filming of “Midnight Rider.”

Season eight of the show was temporarily halted after the fatal incident.

