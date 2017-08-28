Mother of Walking Dead stuntman who died on set hires attorney

The body of a North Dakota woman, reported missing by her family on August 19, was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a river late Sunday night.More >
A family is mourning the death of a 17-year-old male who was found inside a home with a gunshot wound.More >
Michael Ramos, 33, was charged with malicious wounding, stemming from an aggravated assault that occurred August 12 in the 500 block of East Market Street.More >
The owner of a Cherokee County private school says she's receiving nasty messages after taking children on a field trip to a gun shop and allowing them to handle weapons.More >
One of Atlanta's up and coming media moguls passed away after an accidental drowning on Sunday.More >
