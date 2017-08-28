Hillary Clinton to bring tour to Fox Theatre

Former Secretary of State and First Lady Hillary Clinton will make a stop in Atlanta for her book tour.

Clinton will appear at the Fox Theatre Monday, November 13.

The upcoming book, What Happened, is set to be published on Tuesday, September 12.

Pre-sale tickets will be available beginning Wednesday, September 6 at 10 a.m., with general tickets going on sale on Monday, September 18, at 10 a.m.

