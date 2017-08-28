Jonesboro Police say license plate readers doing the job to perfection

Police officers in Jonesboro have increasingly been able to spot and cite drivers with an expired plate, expired license, lack of auto insurance, even those driving a stolen vehicle.

The citations and arrests are coming at a rapid pace, due in large part to License Plate Readers (LPRs) which the city has continued to invest in after acquiring their first one more than two years ago.

“The value of the instrument outweighs the cost exponentially,” said chief Franklin Allen, saying the $18,000 per camera up-front cost is typically earned back within one or two months of use and subsequent citations.

“We want to make sure those drivers who do not have insurance ... that we simply remove them from the roadway to avoid any type of confrontation,” said Allen.

He said his jurisdiction, though small, sees more than 100,000 drivers pass through every day either going to work in Atlanta, to the airport, or somewhere else.

The high traffic volume is a primary reason why the department enforces traffic like it does, said Allen, adding he hopes to get approval from city council to add two additional LPRs in 2018.

