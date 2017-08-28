Organization helps trafficking survivors cover tattoos

One of Atlanta's up and coming media moguls passed away after an accidental drowning on Sunday.More >
A DeKalb County officer who struck a jogger in the crosswalk before crashing into a home has been charged with vehicular homicide.More >
The body of a North Dakota woman, reported missing by her family on August 19, was found wrapped in plastic and floating in a river late Sunday night.More >
A family is mourning the death of a 17-year-old male who was found inside a home with a gunshot wound.More >
Michael Ramos, 33, was charged with malicious wounding, stemming from an aggravated assault that occurred August 12 in the 500 block of East Market Street.More >
