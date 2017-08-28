3 killed as single-engine plane crashes in Georgia woods

Authorities say three people are dead after a single-engine charter plane crashed in a wooded area in Georgia.

The crash occurred Monday morning in a rural area of Bryan County, about 30 miles west of Savannah. Bryan County Emergency Services director Freddy Howell told a news conference that the pilot and two passengers all died. He said a couple had chartered the Beech A36 aircraft to fly them from Savannah to Cobb County, north of Atlanta.

Howell said he was unaware of any distress call from the pilot. He said witnesses who saw the plane flying before the crash reported no signs of trouble.

Howell said the National Transportation Safety Board was sending investigators to southeast Georgia. The names of those killed were not immediately released.

