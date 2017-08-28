Man tries to rob victim, opens fire in Atlanta restaurant

Police say a man tried to rob a victim and opened fire on him at an Atlanta restaurant late Monday.

The shooting occurred at JCT Kitchen, located in the 1100 block of Howell Mill Road NW.

A spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department told CBS46 they received the shooting call just before 9 p.m.

According to the spokesman, the alleged robber tried to rob a couple at gunpoint in the parking lot. The suspect shot the male victim, who ran into the restaurant, where the suspect followed and continued shooting, according to authorities.

The unidentified man was shot in the stomach and leg and transported to Grady Memorial Hospital, according to authorities.

The police spokesperson says the man was alert, conscious and breathing when taken to the hospital.

The suspect fled the scene.

