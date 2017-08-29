Man wanted for beating counter-protester talks with CBS46 before turning himself in

CBS46 talked with a Georgia man wanted for beating a counter-protester during the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

We were there as he turned himself in to authorities.

Michael Ramos is charged with beating Deandre Harris. The attack occurred on the same day a car ran through a crowd, killing a woman who was protesting white supremacists.

The 33-year-old construction worker says he and his family have been getting death threats. He knows he could do jail time, but he wanted you to hear his side of the story.

"I'm going to turn myself in because I think it's the right thing to do," says Ramos.

But before he drove to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office to surrender his freedom, Ramos spoke freely for about 20 minutes.

"I wanted to get my story out," says Ramos. "You guys do some good news, you guys put out some true media stuff. I've watched and observed your station."

When asked if he was with the white supremacist group, Ramos said, "Absolutely not."

When asked if he was with the neo-Nazi group, he also said, "Absolutely not."

When asked why he was there in the first place, Ramos said, "I was there because, pretty much, I'm a conservative...there were some non-racist members who were going to a free speech rally."

When asked if it was deliberate or defensive when people saw him attack Harris, Ramos said, "These men attacked us...I thought I was going there in a defensive mode, defending people from being attacked."

"I hit the man one time," says Ramos. "Before I got there, men beat him with sticks and shields. I had nothing to do with that."

When asked if he'd like to apologize for hitting Harris, Ramos said, "If he apologized to me for attacking and taunting us, maybe."

When it was pointed out that at one point in the tape, Ramos was trying to get them to stop, he said, "You can hear me say, 'Let him go, let him go,' because they were going at him one more time and it's obviously not fair."

He also blames the Charlottesville Police Department.

"They're absolutely, 110 percent at fault," says Ramos. "Did nothing to stop it."

Minutes after our interview, Ramos turned himself into authorities in the sheriff's department parking lot with Monroe County deputies walking him into the jail for processing.

"I'm not going to expect the best, " says Ramos. "If they put me away for something, I'm expecting a trial, a fair trial. Other than that, I'm not scared."

Police say Ramos could have a hearing Tuesday on a malicious wounding charge out of Virginia.

He's not the only one in trouble with the law as an 18-year-old man is facing the same charge.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.