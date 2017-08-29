Man charged with 70 counts of animal cruelty

A man has been charged with 70 counts of animal cruelty in Polk County. A spokesperson with the Polk County Police Department says it's one of the worst cruelty to animal cases they've ever seen.More >
CBS46 talked with a Georgia man wanted for beating a counter-protester during the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
A man was shot inside a northwest Atlanta restaurant late Monday. The shooting occurred at JCT Kitchen, located in the 1100 block of Howell Mill Road NW.More >
A family is mourning the death of a 17-year-old male who was found inside a home with a gunshot wound.More >
Twenty-year-old Jamez Maclin surrendered to detectives at the Gwinnett County Police Dept.'s Central Precinct without incident on Monday.More >
One of Atlanta's up and coming media moguls passed away after an accidental drowning on Sunday.More >
A DeKalb County officer who struck a jogger in the crosswalk before crashing into a home has been charged with vehicular homicide.More >
Police officers in Jonesboro have increasingly been able to spot and cite drivers with an expired plate, expired license, lack of auto insurance, even those driving a stolen vehicle.More >
