Man charged with 70 counts of animal cruelty

A man has been charged with 70 counts of animal cruelty in Polk County.

A spokesperson with the Polk County Police Department says it's one of the worst cruelty to animal cases they've ever seen, although the spokesperson didn't specify exactly what occurred at a home in the 500 block of Cash Town Road.

The spokesperson says they received an anonymous tip, which led them to the home, adding that they had a similar issue with the man arrested, Devechio Rowland, in 2010.

Animal control officials went to Rowland's home and gave him days to make the situation right, according to authorities, who added that he didn't.

CBS46 has reached out to authorities for more information on the incident.

