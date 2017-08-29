2-year-old ejected after accident involving Cobb County patrol car

A 2-year-old was ejected from a Nissan Pathfinder after the vehicle was hit by a Cobb County patrol car.More >
Authorities say three people are dead after a single-engine charter plane crashed in a wooded area in Georgia.More >
A family is mourning the death of a 17-year-old male who was found inside a home with a gunshot wound.More >
A teacher and coach at Lassiter High School in Cobb County is making the rounds on social media after he proposed to his girlfriend during a school pep rally.More >
The Cobb County Medical Examiner's office has positively identified remains found buried behind a home in Kennesaw in early August as Chase Massner.More >
One of Atlanta's up and coming media moguls passed away after an accidental drowning on Sunday.More >
A DeKalb County officer who struck a jogger in the crosswalk before crashing into a home has been charged with vehicular homicide.More >
A man was shot inside a northwest Atlanta restaurant late Monday. The shooting occurred at JCT Kitchen, located in the 1100 block of Howell Mill Road NW.More >
Police officers in Jonesboro have increasingly been able to spot and cite drivers with an expired plate, expired license, lack of auto insurance, even those driving a stolen vehicle.More >
