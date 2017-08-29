2-year-old ejected after accident involving Cobb County patrol car

A 2-year-old was ejected from a Nissan Pathfinder after the vehicle was hit by a Cobb County patrol car.

A spokesperson with Georgia State Patrol says the driver of the Pathfinder didn't yield when turning left from Whisper Land to Riverside Parkway, and was hit by the patrol car, adding that the driver didn't see the patrol car because it was to the left of a parked Cobb County transit bus.

After being hit by the patrol car, a 2-year-old in a forward-facing car seat in the middle of the second row of seats was ejected from the vehicle, according to authorities. Police say the seat was loose and not restrained properly, adding that the child wasn't restrained at all.

The child was ejected through a rear window that had broken upon impact of the crash, according to authorities. Despite being thrown to the pavement, police say he child suffered non-life threatening injuries.

