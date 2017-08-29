Lawrenceville native, Stetson University football player, collapses on field and dies

A Lawrenceville native and football player at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida collapsed on the field after practice and died on Monday.

Nicholas Blakely, a 19 year-old sophomore from Lawrenceville, told coaches and fellow players that he wasn't feeling well while on the sidelines and then collapsed. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Blakely attended Archer High School in Lawrenceville and also competed on the track team as well as the football field. He was an accounting major at Stetson University.

According to the Stetson University website, an informal gathering of Nick's friends and colleagues will be held at Allen Hall on the university's campus on Tuesday at 12 p.m.

Funeral plans have not been announced. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

