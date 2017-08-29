Lawrenceville native, Stetson University football player, collapses on field and dies

A Lawrenceville native and football player at Stetson University in DeLand, Florida collapsed on the field after practice and died on Monday.More >
A city incorporated in 1870 will have its first black mayor in 2018.More >
Gwinnett County Police say 29-year-old Jitaya McLean went missing from her residence off of Cruise Road near Pleasant Hill Road.More >
Gwinnett County Police have released photos of a man they say stole a motorcycle from the garage of a home.More >
Police say the suspect, Jamez Maclin, called them afterward and pretended his car was stolen.More >
One of Atlanta's up and coming media moguls passed away after an accidental drowning on Sunday.More >
A DeKalb County officer who struck a jogger in the crosswalk before crashing into a home has been charged with vehicular homicide.More >
A man was shot inside a northwest Atlanta restaurant late Monday. The shooting occurred at JCT Kitchen, located in the 1100 block of Howell Mill Road NW.More >
Police officers in Jonesboro have increasingly been able to spot and cite drivers with an expired plate, expired license, lack of auto insurance, even those driving a stolen vehicle.More >
CBS46 talked with a Georgia man wanted for beating a counter-protester during the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
