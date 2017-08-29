Suspected carjacker's pants fall down as he's dragged by vehicle

A man attempting to carjack a vehicle in Washington state held on for dear life as the driver continued on, dragging the suspect until his pants fell to his knees, and the incident was all caught on camera.

According to Seattle television station KIRO 7, the incident happened on August 23 in Kent, Washington. The video shows a neighborhood street before a vehicle appears, dragging a man who is holding on to the driver's side door handle.

The vehicle stops and the suspects appears to take another shot at the driver before the vehicle speeds off with the man desperately hanging on. After approaching a stop light and backed up traffic, the driver of the vehicle finally is able to kick the man away.

Watch the crazy video below (WARNING: Graphic images)

