Coyotes sighted in Duluth Middle School parking lot

The Duluth Police Department is warning faculty and parents with students at Duluth Middle School to be on the lookout for coyotes.

The department posted on their Facebook page that an officer saw several coyotes running through the parking lot of Duluth Middle School on Pleasant Hill Road.

People who live in the area of the school are advised to bring their dogs in and make sure you're on high alert.

It's unclear where the coyotes were headed.

