2017 Music Midtown schedule released

The list of artists and schedule for the 2017 Music Midtown festival, taking place at Piedmont Park on September 16 and 17, has been released.

Several famous bands including Bruno Mars, Blink 182, Future, Weezer, Wiz Khalifa and many others are scheduled to appear.

Below is a list of artists and times they're scheduled to play as well as the stage:

Saturday, September 16:

1:30 p.m. Dua Lipa (Electric Ballroom)

1:45 p.m. Dave Jack (Roxy)

2:30 p.m. Sunflower Beam (Cotton Club), Bibi Bourelly (Honda)

3:30 p.m. PVRIS (Roxy), Vintage Trouble (Electric Ballroom)

4:30 p.m. AJR (Cotton Club), Oh Wonder (Honda)

5:30 p.m. Milky Chance (Roxy), TOVE LO (Electric Ballroom)

6:30 p.m. BROODS (Cotton Club), The Strumbellas (Honda)

7:30 p.m. Weezer (Roxy), Big Sean (Electric Ballroom)

8:30 p.m. The Naked and Famous (Cotton Club), Wiz Khalifa (Honda)

9:30 p.m. Blink 182 (Roxy), Bruno Mars (Electric Ballroom)

Sunday, September 17:

12:30 p.m. Midnight Larks (Roxy), Circa Waves (Electric Ballroom)

1:30 p.m. Trippie Redd (Cotton Club), Hiss Golden Messenger (Honda)

2:30 p.m. MISSIO (Roxy), COIN (Electric Ballroom)

3:30 p.m. Joywave (Cotton Club), Judah & The Lion (Honda)

4:30 p.m. Zara Larsson (Roxy), Collective Soul (Electric Ballroom)

5:30 p.m. Lizzo (Cotton Club), Two Door Cinema Club (Honda)

6:30 p.m. Young the Giant (Roxy), HAIM (Electric Ballroom)

7:30 p.m. Russ (Cotton Club), Bastille (Honda)

8:30 p.m. Future (Roxy), Mumford and Sons (Electric Ballroom)

