Police are searching for a man who was caught on camera smashing out the window of a vehicle and snatching a large bag of money.

The incident happened around 1 p.m. at the Raceway gas station on Highway 138 in Stockbridge on August 18.

According to police, the man followed the victim to several banks and eventually pulled up next to them at the gas station.

In the video, the man walks from his vehicle over to the vehicle in question and smashes out the passenger-side window. He's then seen stealing a large bag of money.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a Levi's t-shirt.

Man caught on camera smashing window, stealing bag of money https://t.co/mV4rr0jrGv pic.twitter.com/hJO8wRDf0k — CBS46 (@cbs46) August 29, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Police Department at 770-288-8200.

Copyright 2017 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.