"Pedaling Forward" program provides transportation alternatives to homeowners

Atlanta Habitat Homeowners can now learn bike safety and skills training thanks to a new partnership with the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition and Atlanta Habitat for Humanity.

Pedaling Forward is a two-week course that is open to Habitat homeowners in select neighborhoods. Homeowners who complete the course receive a new bicycle and helmet, made possible through a donation by Synchrony Financial.

“Housing and transportation go hand in hand,” said Jordyne Krumroy, Communications and Outreach Manager at the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition. “So much of economic mobility and housing security depends upon our ability to move safely within our environments. This partnership is a union of those two critical needs.”

Stephen Spring, the coordinator of the Atlanta Bicycle Coalition of Education, will lead a group ride in the Venetian Hills neighborhood beginning at 1285 Westmont Rd SW, Atlanta at 5:30 pm, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017.

The two-week course will offer participants the opportunity to learn the rules of the road, master bike handling skills, and most importantly, form a community of bike riders in their neighborhood.

