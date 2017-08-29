Dallas PD investigating Monday night homicide

Surveillance video at a Raceway gas station caught a man stealing a bag from another vehicle after he broke out the car window.More >
Three people were sentenced by a judge for their role in a tax fraud scheme that totaled more than $5 million over the course of four years.More >
A Polk County man has been charged with animal cruelty after police found as many as 70 dogs tied up in the woods with limited access to food and water.More >
The Dallas Police Dept. is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vista Lake subdivision on Monday night.More >
Marietta Police asking for the community's help in locating a man who may have witnessed the fatal shooting of a 17 year-old.More >
CBS46 talked with a Georgia man wanted for beating a counter-protester during the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >
One of Atlanta's up and coming media moguls passed away after an accidental drowning on Sunday.More >
A Massachusetts girl was kidnapped, strangled, and thrown off a bridge but still managed to survive the attack, police say.More >
A man was shot inside a northwest Atlanta restaurant late Monday. The shooting occurred at JCT Kitchen, located in the 1100 block of Howell Mill Road NW.More >
The state of Georgia has ordered a cease and desist order against a Woodstock school that took first and second-graders on a field trip to a gun shop that the owner of the facility called an "educational experience".More >
