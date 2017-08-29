Dallas PD investigating Monday night homicide

The Dallas Police Dept. is investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Vista Lake subdivision on Monday night.

According to officials, 20-year-old Carl Drake Pinister was found dead near the tennis court area. Police have identified a person of interest in the shooting, but they have not released that name at this time.

Police said the shooting happened as a result of a disagreement between the Pinister and the person of interest. Police said the two were acquaintances.

This is an active investigation, so stay with CBS46 as more information is released.

